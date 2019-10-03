Lawyers called in as AFLW dispute escalates

Disgruntled AFLW players have engaged a top workers' rights law firm as the pay and conditions dispute escalates.

Maurice Blackburn has confirmed it is representing a block of female footballers deeply dissatisfied by the AFL Players' Association's handling of collective bargaining negotiations with the AFL.

The dissident group, which includes some of the biggest names in the women's game, informed the player union in writing on Wednesday it was "not in a position to recommend the current CBA".

If the feud is not resolved fairly, a complaint could be lodged with the Australian Human Rights Commission.

"The players are being pressured to accept an unfair deal, without knowing the full details," Maurice Blackburn senior associate Jacinta Lewin told the Herald Sun.

"They have been told that unless they commit to a deal this week, and the AFL is unwilling to recommence negotiations, that they may be forced to sign a commitment not to play (in 2020).

"This is inaccurate and misleading. There are a range of options available to players to negotiate a better deal. All efforts should be exhausted before they are locked into a three-year deal which impacts their rights and the future of AFLW."

In a dig at the AFLPA leadership, Lewin added: "They are simply not listening to core sections of their membership.

"There is a lack of transparency and consultation. AFLW players should feel confident that their concerns are heard, valued and respected. They should feel confident that agreements affecting their rights are negotiated transparently, with their input from the start. This is not the experience of the players we are representing. It is a cause for real concern.

"Our client's rightly expect more of their association."

The group is demanding the AFLPA present a comprehensive breakdown of the AFL's three-year offer.

The AFLPA says a player vote on the proposed new deal - requiring 75 per cent approval to pass - is imminent.

But leaked emails reveal the breakaway group disputes the AFLPA's claims of a 21 per cent pay rise next season, insisting it is only 7 per cent "based on hourly rates" with zero increases for season 2021.

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh. Picture: Hamish Blair.

"We want an agreement that sets out clear, fair and reasonable base rate of pay increase, year on year," one email sent to AFLPA boss Paul Marsh said.

"A 5 per cent increase plus inflation year on year is fair and reasonable.

"In the life of this CBA, we want to achieve nine regular season games in 2020, 11 regular season games in 2021 and 13 in 2022."

The AFLPA said those represented by Maurice Blackburn were small in number and not representative of the broader playing group.

Most players strongly supported the proposed deal, the union said.

The group has asked the AFLPA to cease making direct contact with female players outside nominated representatives.

Players are also angry about AFL boss Gillon McLachlan being invited to attend a meeting between players and the AFLPA held last week.

In another email sent to Marsh yesterday, the group said: "The AFLPA is our representative body. AFLW players should feel confident that their concerns are heard, valued and respected. They should feel confident that agreements affecting their rights are negotiated transparently and with their input. This is not the experience of many of the player's representatives to date."

About half of the AFLW's 300 players earned less than $14,000 in 2019.

Women's football pioneer Susan Alberti last week called for female players to cut ties with the AFLPA and form a union of their own.