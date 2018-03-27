Lawyer's son in court for urinating on watch house wall

AN EMBARRASSED lawyer has had to represent his adult son in court for urinating on a watch house wall.



Brendan Patrick Andrews, 33, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to wilful damage of police property.



His lawyer and father, John Andrews, travelled from Brisbane for the court appearance.



The court heard Brendan Patrick Andrews was transported to a watch house on March 3 because he was causing a disturbance in the middle of the night.



At about 2.40am he urinated on his cell's wall, even though his cell had a toilet.



No actual damage was caused during the incident but the mess had to be cleaned up.



Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk made a point in court that the toilet was working, and Andrews would have known because another person used it in his presence.



Mr Andrews said his son had been at a work function prior to his arrest, lost his keys, and was locked out of his home.



"He couldn't get into his house, presumably that's why police were made aware of his presence and why he was taken into custody," Mr Andrews said.



"He's remorseful, he's embarrassed, and he's disappointed in himself."



Andrews, a Maryborough resident, has no criminal history and kept his head down during proceedings.



He was put on a good behaviour bond of $300 for three months, meaning he won't have to pay the fine if he keeps out of trouble.

