Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Lawyer's son in court for urinating on watch house wall

Annie Perets
by
27th Mar 2018 7:16 PM

AN EMBARRASSED lawyer has had to represent his adult son in court for urinating on a watch house wall.

Brendan Patrick Andrews, 33, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to wilful damage of police property.

His lawyer and father, John Andrews, travelled from Brisbane for the court appearance.

The court heard Brendan Patrick Andrews was transported to a watch house on March 3 because he was causing a disturbance in the middle of the night.

At about 2.40am he urinated on his cell's wall, even though his cell had a toilet.

No actual damage was caused during the incident but the mess had to be cleaned up.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk made a point in court that the toilet was working, and Andrews would have known because another person used it in his presence.

Mr Andrews said his son had been at a work function prior to his arrest, lost his keys, and was locked out of his home.

"He couldn't get into his house, presumably that's why police were made aware of his presence and why he was taken into custody," Mr Andrews said.

"He's remorseful, he's embarrassed, and he's disappointed in himself."

Andrews, a Maryborough resident, has no criminal history and kept his head down during proceedings.

He was put on a good behaviour bond of $300 for three months, meaning he won't have to pay the fine if he keeps out of trouble.
 

fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Gallipoli memorial now set in steel

Gallipoli memorial now set in steel

News Duncan Chapman was the first person to step ashore at the battle of Gallipoli and now the cliffs of the historic battlefield are being recreated.

Crash victim might be less than two months from coming home

Crash victim might be less than two months from coming home

News Ian Weis might be less than two months away from coming home.

Could funerals take place in Fraser Coast parks?

Could funerals take place in Fraser Coast parks?

Council News A council motion could lead to it being possible.

EXTERMINATE: Dalek confirmed for FraserPop

EXTERMINATE: Dalek confirmed for FraserPop

News Students are busy building the next exciting entry to the festival.

Local Partners