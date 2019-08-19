Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Leaders caught up in fake Facebook headache

by Sarah Vogler
19th Aug 2019 3:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FACEBOOK has been contacted to remove fake Messenger accounts set up in the names of Queensland's political leaders overnight.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, Jackie Trad and Deb Frecklington are among those affected.

"If you've received a message that appears to come from my Facebook account but says 'using Messenger without Facebook' please do not respond," Ms Trad tweeted this morning.

"It's a fake account and we are working to have the issue addressed as quickly as possible."

Ms Palaszczuk's office put out a warning on Facebook.

 

 

"If you have received a message that appears to be from the Premier's Facebook account, it's a fake and should be disregarded," they wrote.

"Facebook has advised that this appears to be widespread across a number of government and non-government pages.

Deb Frecklington, leader of the Liberal National Party with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, were among those targeted. Picture: Adam Head
Deb Frecklington, leader of the Liberal National Party with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, were among those targeted. Picture: Adam Head

"We are working with Facebook on rectifying this issue with urgency."

Ms Frecklington's office confirmed they too were liaising with Facebook to fix the error.

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk deb frecklington editors picks facebook fake accounts jackie trad

Top Stories

    Bay's resort-style retirement complex celebrates 10 years

    premium_icon Bay's resort-style retirement complex celebrates 10 years

    News Construction began on resort-style Pialba building in 2008.

    REVEALED: How USC plan to strengthen relationship with Butchulla

    premium_icon REVEALED: How USC plan to strengthen relationship with...

    News “This has the potential to establish a fresh approach for universities."

    IN COURT: 36 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 36 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

    Work goes begging as welfare trial fails

    premium_icon Work goes begging as welfare trial fails

    Business Growers having to put on overseas workers as they can't get locals