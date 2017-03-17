Leaders of the future become school captains

A NEW wave of leaders have taken their position at Aldridge State High School.

The school's new junior school captains were presented with their official badges at a ceremony.

The presentation was attended by fellow students, school staff, parents and Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders.

One of the students taking on leadership duties is Mikeeley Blyth.

"I was honoured to be elected as a junior captain and become the voice of the junior school," she said.

The leaders were chosen on their passion to help others and on their desire to make a difference.

They will collaborate with staff, senior school leaders and the wider school community while developing leadership skills by being the voice of the junior cohort