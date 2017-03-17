35°
News

Leaders of the future become school captains

Annie Perets
| 17th Mar 2017 9:29 AM
JUNIOR SCHOOL LEADERS: Aldridge State School deputy principal Jim McKee, Shaun Elliott, Teagan Brownsell, Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, Mikeeley Blyth and Simran Prasad.
JUNIOR SCHOOL LEADERS: Aldridge State School deputy principal Jim McKee, Shaun Elliott, Teagan Brownsell, Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, Mikeeley Blyth and Simran Prasad. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW wave of leaders have taken their position at Aldridge State High School.

The school's new junior school captains were presented with their official badges at a ceremony.

The presentation was attended by fellow students, school staff, parents and Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders. 

One of the students taking on leadership duties is Mikeeley Blyth.

"I was honoured to be elected as a junior captain and become the voice of the junior school," she said.

The leaders were chosen on their passion to help others and on their desire to make a difference.

They will collaborate with staff, senior school leaders and the wider school community while developing leadership skills by being the voice of the junior cohort

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  aldridge state high school fraser coast

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Victim 'would have been shark bait if fishos had killed him'

Victim 'would have been shark bait if fishos had killed him'

A lawyer for one of three fishermen charged with the murder of a Gold Coast drug addict has argued his client would have thrown his victim overboard

Person taken to hospital after incident with truck

All the chrome and lights you could ask for at the Clarendon Truck Show.

Details about the victim's age and gender were not available.

Fraser Coast man 'attacked in his front yard' over a smoke

LOW ACT: Scarness man Colin Armitt says he was king hit in his own yard for not giving a smoke to his attacker.

Colin said he was king hit after refusing to hand over a cigarette.

HIT AND RUN: 'You terrorists think you own the beach'

Police are appealing for information about an alleged hit and run that occurred at Dundowran Beach on Thursday night.

Anyone with information should contact the station.

Local Partners

Help abandoned vehicles find new home at auction

You can help almost 40 abandoned vehicles find a loving new home at an upcoming Fraser Coast council car auction.

10 jobs up for grabs on Fraser Coast right now

UNEMPLOYED: Young jobseekers in our region face a hard time to find work.

Need a job? Maybe you'll like one of these.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

A SPOONFUL OF BUTTER. Helen Jones and Vicki Barrett take time out to enjoy some homemade butter on a biscuit from Jill Harvey at Sunday's Pioneer Day at the Brooweena Museum. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

From St Patrick's Day celebrations to Pioneer festivals.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

What's On: Business Hervey Bay networking event

The event is being held on Friday March 17.

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie Andrews Brisbane visit is almost like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Celeb chef and MKR judge Colin is coming to the Coast

The MKR judge is heading back to the region for a good cause

Money raised at the event will go to Rally for a Cause.

Elton John concert's good for business

Carole Henry with her extra Elton John tickets that she plans to put towards an accommodation package.

Many accommodation providers are already sold out.

Umbilical Brothers put their spin on Disney stories

The Umbilical Brothers star in the new season of the children's TV series The Book of Once Upon A Time on Disney Jr.

COMEDY duo joins new season of The Book of Once Upon A Time.

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open plan...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 $495,000

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!