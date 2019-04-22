Leading Bay Pastor offers condolences to Sri Lanka victims

SHOCKING EVENTS: Bayside Christian Church Pastor Ross Davie said it was shocking to see the loss of life from the Easter weekend Sri Lanka bombings

ROSS Davie can't understand what would bring someone to bomb innocent people as they attend their place of worship.

The Bayside Christian Church pastor said he was shocked and horrified at the loss of life from the Sri Lanka church bombings as the death toll climbs to more than 290.

Christian churches and hotels across Sri Lanka were targeted in the nine Easter Sunday bombings, which left more than 500 people injured.

At the time, Mr Davie said he was hosting a well-known visiting pastor from India who had worked with Sri Lankan churches during his ministry.

Pastor Abraham Singh joined the Bayside congregation for a Good Friday service and curry feast in support of his service across the world.

He said both were deeply saddened at the loss of life.

"We have been praying for the victims and families and the churches, as they would still be afraid to worship,” Mr Davie said.

"I'm shocked why the people behind the bombings would want to bomb churches when they're celebrating Easter, the death and resurrection of Jesus.”

Mr Davie said it was important to emphasise the help and support available from Christians, churches and communities in the aftermath of the event and the reminder "God is a god of love who is there to help in times of crisis and need”.