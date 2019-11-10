Leading support group moves in

NEW OFFICE: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen with Vicky Gray, Butchulla Aunty Karen Hall, Emma Horsefield, Russell Mason and Rob Cross at the new Suncare premises.

A LEADING support group offering care for seniors and people living with a disability or mental illness has relocated to the Wide Bay region.

Staff at Suncare Community Services held an open day with other service organisations to open their new premises in Central Plaza on Wednesday.



Suncare, which specialises in home care services for seniors and providing support to people with a disability or mental illness, has a history of working in the region for more than 21 years.

CEO Russell Mason said the move was the perfect time to reach out to other support groups in the area.

“Our aim is to connect members of the community to these services and provide opportunities for organisations to assist in making people’s lives better through programs and offers,” Mr Mason said.

“Having such an easily accessible office means that our customers can have face to face contact if they prefer.”