Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW OFFICE: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen with Vicky Gray, Butchulla Aunty Karen Hall, Emma Horsefield, Russell Mason and Rob Cross at the new Suncare premises.
NEW OFFICE: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen with Vicky Gray, Butchulla Aunty Karen Hall, Emma Horsefield, Russell Mason and Rob Cross at the new Suncare premises.
News

Leading support group moves in

Blake Antrobus
10th Nov 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEADING support group offering care for seniors and people living with a disability or mental illness has relocated to the Wide Bay region.

Staff at Suncare Community Services held an open day with other service organisations to open their new premises in Central Plaza on Wednesday.

Suncare, which specialises in home care services for seniors and providing support to people with a disability or mental illness, has a history of working in the region for more than 21 years.

CEO Russell Mason said the move was the perfect time to reach out to other support groups in the area.

“Our aim is to connect members of the community to these services and provide opportunities for organisations to assist in making people’s lives better through programs and offers,” Mr Mason said.

“Having such an easily accessible office means that our customers can have face to face contact if they prefer.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UP IN FLAMES: Police probe bushland car fire

        premium_icon UP IN FLAMES: Police probe bushland car fire

        News Police have launched a probe into how a car burst into flames in Fraser Coast bushland at the weekend.

        Hinkler cashless card recipient shares her struggles

        premium_icon Hinkler cashless card recipient shares her struggles

        News When she got the letter in the mail, she broke down and cried

        Vegetation fire breaks out on Fraser Coast

        premium_icon Vegetation fire breaks out on Fraser Coast

        News A vegetation fire has broken out on the Fraser Coast

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        News 'We’ve got 36 fires happening across Queensland'