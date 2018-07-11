Menu
LEAGUE: Sessions with Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Blake Antrobus
by
11th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

IT'S a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young players to develop their footy and learn from one of the region's best league minds.

Glenn Dreger, the head coach of the Wynnum Manly Seagulls, is hosting two development sessions for the region's young rugby league players at Eskdale Park today.

The Seagulls are known for being one of the feeder teams for the Brisbane Broncos.

One session, for 13-14-year-olds, will be held from 10am-noon, while another for 15-16-year-olds will be held from 2pm-4pm. Fraser Coast Rugby League registrar Toni Worthington said the session would give the young league stars more physical skills and game experience.

"For those who are looking to follow pathways into rugby league, this will help establish that path," Worthington said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

