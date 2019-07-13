LEAGUE: M'boro Wallaroos get ready to take on Bundy rivals

OFF AND RUNNING: Maryborough Wallaroos player Daniel Beattie in the match against the Hervey Bay Seagulls last week.

ANY match against Bundaberg Brothers is a test, but the Maryborough Wallaroos will have plenty to motivate them when they take to the field at Eskdale Park this afternoon.

The club is celebrating Old Boys Day, bringing together past and current members of the club, and the reunion of the 2009 premiership-winning side and president Scott Robertson was confident the team would be ready to perform.

"Playing Bundaberg is always tough competition," he said.

"But we're looking forward to playing them at home."

The team has a few regular members of the squad out, but Robertson said he remained confident the Wallaroos could get the result.

"Old Boys Day always give them some motivation," he said.

The two teams will compete for the Toyota Cup, which is contested by the two leading teams in the competition.

Brothers' Kevin Serriff said after having two weeks off with the 47th Battalion and a bye last week, they were looking forward to getting back into some consistent football heading into the finals.

The matches will start at 1.45pm with the under-18s game.

That will be followed by reserves at 3pm and A grade at 4.30pm.