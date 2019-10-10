LEAKED EMAIL: Bundy Hospital top doc message to staff

BUNDABERG Hospital's Director of Medical Services Dr Sue Page has praised the transformation former CEO Adrian Pennington oversaw during his time at the helm of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

An email penned shortly after Mr Pennington's dismissal last Monday and sent to staff has been leaked to the NewsMail.

In the email Dr Page encouraged everyone to maintain the momentum which had seen the organisation rise from the state's worst to best in a matter of years.

Health authorities have not fully disclosed the reasons for Mr Pennington's termination.

Dr Page urged colleagues to not lose sight of the quality of care they strived for and to make the dream of a new hospital and medical school a reality.

"We need to acknowledge that these changes are not solely the work of one man, but we also need to acknowledge that one man has made a difference that is nationally and internationally recognised," Dr Page wrote.

The NewsMail sought comment from Dr Page in the wake of the email.

She told the NewsMail the hospital had undergone a massive transformation.

"Any CEO that creates this level of change will have some people that agree with their processes and others that don't because of the speed of transition," she said.

"But if you put yourself from the patient's perspective you want the best possible outcome, as close to home as possible and what is stunning to me is that the patient advocates in this community have come out in favour of Adrian.

"So even though there might be some clinicians or processes within the hospital that aren't happy, the patients are happy because they have seen this health service turn around from being the lowest performing to being the highest performing."

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said the board had received a letter from Dr Page last week, on behalf of senior doctors at Bundaberg Hospital and indicated to her that she and acting CEO Debbie Carroll would be happy to meet with Dr Page.

This meeting is in the process of being arranged.

"Dr Page appreciated the response, and reiterated the broad desire of our medical staff to maintain our excellent standards of care and keep up the momentum for a new hospital in Bundaberg," Ms Jamieson said.

With regards to the termination process of Mr Pennington, Ms Jamieson said she was unable to comment.

A spokesperson from the Minister of Health Steven Miles's office yesterday refused to confirm whether the minister had approved the sacking, as required by the law.