OUR SAY: Council CEO must address leaked email

THIS week, after receiving the leaked email that was sent from Fraser Coast Regional Council's chief executive Lisa Desmond to four members of the executive management team earlier this year, I sent the council's media advisor a list of questions and asked for a response.



Unfortunately Ms Desmond chose not to address the issues that she raised in the email, many of which would rightfully give ratepayers cause for alarm.



Phrases like "the wheels have fallen off this bus" and "failing basic legislative responsibilities" do not inspire confidence, but neither does silence.



To Lisa, if you are reading these words, please rethink your decision not to address the media - and the ratepayers - about the concerns that you raised within the email.



This email points to serious issues within the administration and it's clear you felt they needed to be addressed urgently.



The ratepayers of this region have a right to know about the challenges the council is facing, especially if those problems are ongoing.



Transparency is the greatest asset any organisation can have.



Please see this as an opportunity for openness and disclosure.

