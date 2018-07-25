Menu
FITNESS STAR: Hervey Bay mum Amy Stephenson competes on Ninja Warrior
FITNESS STAR: Hervey Bay mum Amy Stephenson competes on Ninja Warrior
Leaping for the future

Annie Perets
by
25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
AN AWKWARD jump has ended Amy Stephenson's time on Ninja Warrior, but the fitness queen said she is already in training to come back fitter and stronger.

Out of the 120 contestants who qualified for the semi-finals this season, the Hervey Bay mum was among 20 women who made it through.

When asked what went wrong on the first obstacle in the televised semi-finals on Tuesday night, Miss Stephenson attributed it to a complete lapse of judgment.

Her foot touched the water during a 2m leap, causing her to be disqualified.

"I felt confident in tackling the quintuple steps and didn't spend too much worrying or pondering about them at all,” Miss Stephenson told the Chronicle.

"You have to make decisions there and then of how to execute your moves, and I suppose I made one little error.”

Shortly after her run, in an unexpected twist of events Miss Stephenson had to go to hospital as the impact of the cross-legged landing caused immediate pain to her foot.

Originally suspected to be a fracture, the gymnast was put into a cast but doctors later re-evaluated the injury to be a sprain.

Not long after that she was back into training.

"That's one of the risks we take when doing the course,” the nursing student said.

"I don't regret anything, the whole experience was phenomenal.

"I was able to meet a lot of inspirational people through this journey.” As part of her training, the mum-of-two said she was working to perfect her long distance jumping in case she has to make the 2m leap again.

