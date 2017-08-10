Learn about M'boro's local history through the library

WANT to learn about the history of Maryborough through poetry?

Deputy mayor George Seymour will be reading the poems of Cecil Lowther at the Hervey Bay library this Friday and second session at the Maryborough library on August 15.

The poems are Bannerman's unique and personal view of events that occurred in Maryborough over four decades until his death in 1957.

The poems are explored by George Seymour to give an original insight into the history of the heritage city.

This week's session starts at noon. Bookings essential.

Contact 4197 4220 for more information.