Learn about the health program reducing unnecessary tests

Project leads of the WBHHS Choosing Wisely Team Jacqueline Haskew, Vicki Files, Jason Whelan, Jacqueline Kewley, Sotera Trevaskis, Dr John Inderhaug and Samantha Hoole who won an award at the annual WBHHS awards.

Project leads of the WBHHS Choosing Wisely Team Jacqueline Haskew, Vicki Files, Jason Whelan, Jacqueline Kewley, Sotera Trevaskis, Dr John Inderhaug and Samantha Hoole who won an award at the annual WBHHS awards.

A NEW initiative designed to reduce unnecessary testing for Fraser Coast patients has led to significant changes at the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

The WBHHS is a Champion Health Service member of 'Choosing Wisely Australia' which is part of a global initiative that aims to challenge the notion that "more is always better" when it comes to tests, treatments and procedures.

The local health service has been successfully rolling out a number of projects targeting specific tests or the prescribing of specific medicines as part of the Choosing Wisely campaign.

Comparing figures from January-October 2018 to January-October 2019, the program led to changes in pathology, medical imaging and pharmacy including a 1.3 per cent reduction in CT head scans and a 3.2 per cent reduction in CT pulmonary angiogram scans at Hervey Bay Hospital, despite a significant increase in emergency department presentations.

There was also an overall reduction in a range of blood tests at Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Bundaberg hospitals as well as a reduction in opioid pain relief prescribing following surgery, allowing patients to be discharged safely home to start their recovery earlier.

WBHHS acting executive director of medical services Dr Simi Sachdev said the WBHHS initiatives were based on recommendations from Australia's peak colleges, societies and associations, and targeted because of their relevance to our healthcare setting.

"The number of available tests, treatments and procedures in modern medicine is large and growing, and many are useful only under specific situations," Dr Sachdev said.

"Not all tests, treatments and procedures are in the patient's best interest - some are of little to no benefit and, in some cases, can cause harm.

"The right choice should be based on the best available evidence and open discussion between a patient and their health provider."

Dr Sachdev said the issue of over-testing was a worldwide challenge, and initiatives such as Choosing Wisely were helping to address it.

"The drivers of what we call 'low-value' care are complex, and they can include factors such as community expectation, a desire to rule out all possibilities, or the fear of medico-legal action," she said.

"But it's important we remember that unnecessary practices are a diversion from high-quality care."

Choosing Wisely has developed five questions for consumers to ask their doctors: