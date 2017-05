GET back in touch with local history and learn about the life and works of John Smith Murdoch and his time in Maryborough.

Mr Murdoch is recognised for his role designing the iconic Maryborough Customs House in the Fraser Coast, and even the original Parliament House in Canberra.

Deputy mayor George Seymour will give a presentation of his life and works at the Customs House this Friday from 5.30pm.

For bookings, contact 4190 5722.