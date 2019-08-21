Learn how to save, protect Fraser Coast wildlife

Koalas are under threat on the Fraser Coast.

Koalas are under threat on the Fraser Coast. Nev Madsen

A TALK on how best to assist sick and injured wildlife will be held at the Maryborough Library on August 30.

Members of Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast will be guest speakers at the August Wildlife Talk.

Carer Angela Bell will explain the correct procedures to take when confronted with fauna in distress, whether that may be saving a joey from its dead mother's pouch or finding an echidna under your house.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast is a 100 per cent voluntary service available 24/7, 365 days for the rescue and care of sick, injured or orphaned wildlife, and help all species of native fauna (mammals, birds and reptiles), across the Fraser Coast region.

Responding to literally hundreds of wildlife rescue calls each year, Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast deals with the good, the bad and the ugly sides of helping our precious native animal species.

The talk will be held at the Maryborough Library on August 30. Phone 41974220 for bookings.