Learn more about your favourite AFL Wide Bay club's form

ONE OF MANY: Hervey Bay Bombers' James Hickey kicks one of his swag of goals during the previous clash against The Waves. Matthew McInerney

AUSSIE RULES: How does your AFL Wide Bay team stack up?

Which team is the most successful when in front of goal, and which low- ranked team has one of the best defensive records in the six-team competition? Those answers, and a whole more, can be found at the Fraser Coast Chronicle website.

All the numbers from the first five weeks of the AFL Wide Bay senior competition have been crunched, providing local Aussie rules fans with a look at the numbers behind their favourite team's performances before they hit the ground for the sixth round of the season.

How your team has fared in the 2018 AFL Wide Bay season, by the numbers

Bay Power is the only team due to play at the Fraser Coast, as they host Brothers Bulldogs in what should be another tough contest.

Hervey Bay Bombers, the competition's best attacking outfit, will travel up the Bruce Hwy to face The Waves at Coulthard Oval, while the Maryborough Bears will travel south to the home of Gympie Cats.

Both the Bears and Cats are in their first season in the AFL Wide Bay senior competition, and the statistics show just how much both sides have improved during the opening five weeks of competition.

All games will be played Saturday, with results and a post-match analysis online later that night.