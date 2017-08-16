Roller Derby: It's like rugby league on skates

Join the action-packed world of Roller Derby, right here on the Fraser Coast.

FRASER Coast United Rollers is offering the chance to take part in a 16-week Senior Fresh Meat program for anyone who wants test out the action-packed world of Roller Derby.

Likened to rugby league on skates, FCUR president Robert Haigh said roller derby was one of the fastest growing high impact women's sports in the world and is continuing to grow in popularity on the Fraser Coast.

Anyone over 18, of any gender or skating ability, can come along and give the beginner program a go, even if you've never strapped on a pair of skates before.

Juniors 18 and under also have the opportunity to part in a modified, softer version of the program.

"We are introducing the sport to people who may have an interest in roller skating, particularly those looking at doing something a little bit different," Mr Haigh said.

"Even those who have never been on roller skates can take part in the formal, progressive lessons and build themselves up to a point where they are confident and safe skaters."

While the club would certainly like more members, Mr Haigh said there was no obligation for those who take part in the program to continue on with the competitive side of the sport.

"We have found that each time we run the program about 10 to 12 people come along and we have about two to four people that stay on and play the sport.

"And that's great because it means that there is a whole heap of people that can now skate safely, especially adults taking their kids up and down the mobility corridor.

"Obviously we would like everyone to stay and play the sport but if people choose not to, that's fine; we're just happy to have contributed to safe skating in the world."

The club will provide the skates and all the required protective gear, except for mouth guards.

There is also opportunities for interested junior skaters, from three to 17 years.

Anyone interested in the Senior Fresh meat 16-week program which starts on August 21, can visit the club's Facebook page or phone Mr Haigh on 0431 706 405.