Learn to better train your brain

TRAIN YOUR BRAIN: Mary County of Wide Bay Neurofeedback offers anyone interested in non-invasive brain training to come in and chat with her.

A REGISTERED nurse is helping people find a sense of wellbeing through music.

Mary County is a qualified neurofeedback trainer who has opened her small practice, Wide Bay Neurofeedback, in Maryborough to help train the brain.

Neurofeedback is a computer-aided training method which works with the person's own brain activity.

Through this feedback, the person learns to better self-regulate their brain.

Mary said it was a form of brain training.

"There are a few main types and this one is called NeurOptimal,” she said.

"This differs from the others really in that it doesn't kind of push or pull or put anything into the brain.

"It basically records the activity in the brain, identifies some of the turbulence in the brain and then gives it feedback through music.

"So it is very gentle and it trains the whole brain.”

Mary said she had worked with Neurofeedback a lot in Sydney, gained experience in all forms and then decided to do NeurOptimal.

"We don't treat a diagnosis with this kind of thing - we don't direct it at symptoms.

"Basically we train the brain and when the brain starts to work more efficiently itself then the client sees an improvement in the symptoms.

"Now where it has shown some of the greatest benefits are in anxiety and depression, post traumatic stress in particular it has shown very good results, and then with children in ADD, ADHD, behavioural problems and autism.

"But it can generally be any neurological condition including headaches, any kind of pain.

"And the success rate will vary from client to client - no two brains are the same.”

The Neurofeedback trainer also made mention that she was not a psychotherapist.

"For people who have significant anxiety, PTSD, or problems - I am not a therapist,” Mary said.

"But Neurofeedback works well when it is done in conjunction with therapy for people with that and then if necessary I do refer them back to their GP if I feel they need to talk to their doctor about medication and that sort of thing.

"In ADD and ADHD the results have been enormous and they are now starting to do some clinical trials with autism in America and Europe.

"Anyone can benefit - for example business people and athletes - it gives them a competitive edge, a lot more clarity and focus, makes them more available for their training so they can extend themselves a bit more.

"It has cleared grief and stress from stroke patients, making them more available to their recovery.

"I am very aware of my limitations but the results from Neurofeedback have been very good.”

Mary said there was plenty of information on the internet including on YouTube, and she would be happy to talk with anyone interested in finding out more.

DETAILS

Wide Bay Neurofeedback, Ellena St, Maryborough. Phone 0408 427 245, email widebayneurofeedback@gmail.com.au, or visit widebayneurofeedback.com.au.