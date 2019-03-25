Learn to care for your car at free weekend workshops

Head along the Supercheap Auto store in Hervey Bay or Maryborough on Saturday, to get tips and tricks on taking care of your car.

Head along the Supercheap Auto store in Hervey Bay or Maryborough on Saturday, to get tips and tricks on taking care of your car. Annie Perets

PICTURE this: you're driving on an isolated road at night where there's no phone reception and your tyre goes flat.

It's one of the most common problems drivers face but let's face it - many of us don't know how to change a tyre, let alone our car's oil.

But knowing basic skills can mean the difference between getting yourself out of a tricky situation, and facing real trouble.

Staff at Supercheap Auto in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough will on Saturday teach vehicle maintenance skills to members of the public for free.

Information sessions will run throughout the day, covering topics including checking your fluids, tyre threading and pressure and checking headlights.

Assistant manager Liam Chalmers, from the Hervey Bay store, said his top tip for drivers was to get their cars serviced on time.

"Anyone who's not too sure about what checks they should be doing on their car would benefit from coming along,” Mr Chalmers said.

"And also those from the younger generation, who may not have certain knowledge when it comes to doing checks on their car.”

The workshops are part of a nationwide initiative called Check It, which raises awareness among younger drivers on the importance of undertaking regular vehicle safety checks.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions.

It launched off the back of new research which revealed that young Queensland drivers were allowing basic safety essentials to go unchecked.

New data from Driver Safety Australia and Supercheap Auto has shown that almost half of Queenslanders aged 25 and under were driving a vehicle that was more than a decade old.

Three in five of the state's drivers are guilty of not undertaking any regular checks on their car - either leaving it to someone else or believing a warning light would alert them to any safety issue.

Supercheap Auto Hervey Bay is located at 138 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba and the Maryborough store is at the corner of Alice and Ferry Sts.