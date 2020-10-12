Menu
Image Of A Yellow L-Plate On White Car , Indicative Of A Learner Driver. Picture: iStock
Learner driver, 17, crashes car into truck in Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 8:00 AM
A 17-YEAR-OLD learner driver was driving without a guardian when she crashed her car into a stationary truck in South Gladstone last night.

Emergency services were called to Oaka Lane and Short St at 12.40am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the teenage girl was driving two fifteen-year-old passengers when she crashed a Mitsubishi Outlander into a 'tip truck'.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated three patients on scene, and all declined transport to hospital.

She said one of the occupants had a very minor abrasion on their lower leg.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no one has been charged yet.

crash gladstone learner driver truck
