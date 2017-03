A 36-YEAR-OLD unlicensed driver was pulled over at the Dan Murphy's carpark where he blew nearly five times the legal limit.

The man's learner licence was expired.

Police pulled the driver over in Hervey Bay on Thursday night because he didn't have his headlights on.

It's alleged the man was driving by himself at the time of the incident.

He has been charged with drink driving and driving without a licence.

He is due to face court in April.

Police say it's a warning for other drivers.