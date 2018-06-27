Menu
Crime

Learner driver cops fine

Inge Hansen
by
27th Jun 2018 6:00 PM
A LEARNER driver's over-confidence has landed him with a fine after driving unsupervised.

Pleading guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday, the court heard how Jarrod Cody Bennett-Martincevic, 20, was driving on Elizabeth St, Urangan when he was pulled over by police.

Officers discovered the Urangan man was on his learners licence and did not have a person with an O-type licence supervising him.

He also did not have his learner plates displayed.

Bennett was fined $600.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

fccourt fccrime hervey bay magistrates court learner driver
Fraser Coast Chronicle

