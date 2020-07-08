Learner driver’s hat-trick a lesson in what not to do

A LEARNER driver, who got behind the wheel after drinking and without a supervisor in the passenger seat or his L-plates on show, has had his toughest lesson yet.

Shannon Ryan Cody, 22, pleaded guilty to a series of charges, including driving under the influence, driving without accompaniment and failing to display his L-plates.

The court heard when Cody was stopped by police in Maryborough, he returned an "outrageously high" blood alcohol reading of .210, more than four times the legal limit.

Cody, who opted to go it alone in court without a lawyer, said he was "very disgusted" with himself.

He said at the time he was feeling down because he had lost his job due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"I'm deeply ashamed," he said.

"I sold my car, I can't look at it.

"This will be the first and last time."

Magistrate Terry Duroux said Cody had no criminal history and appeared to be a good person who had made a bad mistake.

He said Cody could have injured himself or someone else while driving under the influence.

"This was an outrageously high reading," he said.

"You had no plates and you were driving without accompaniment."

Cody was fined $2000 for the drink driving charge and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was fined as total of $416 for the other charges.

Convictions were recorded.

"I never want to see you again sir," Magistrate Duroux said.