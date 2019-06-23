Learner teen in stolen car charged with drink driving

Police have arrested a learner driver in an allegedly stolen vehicle during a late night traffic stop and charged him with drink driving.

POLICE have arrested a learner driver in an allegedly stolen vehicle during a late night traffic stop and charged him with drink driving.

Officers said the 16-year-old Mountain Creek boy had two girls, 15 and 16, as passengers when they stopped him in a Hyundai i30 on Alexandra Parade at Alexandra Headland about 2am Sunday.

He gave a blood alcohol reading of 0.049.

The car was allegedly stolen from Beach Rd at Maroochydore only hours earlier.

It was one of six vehicles reported stolen on the Coast at the weekend.

They included a 1947 Harley Davidson motorcycle taken from Nambour North Connection Rd at Yandina on Friday night and a white Subaru Forester taken from Merchants Parade at Marcoola between 3am and 3.45am on Saturday.

A silver, 2006 VW Kombi van was taken from River Esplanade at Mooloolaba between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning and a silver 2008 Toyota Hilux was stolen from Elm St in Cooroy at 5.15am on Saturday.

A blue 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was also taken from Cooroy, stolen from a Wattle St address on Friday night.

Anyone with information can call Police Link on 131 444.