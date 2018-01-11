Learner driver's ridiculous attempt to fool police

BENJAMIN Jacob Cameron knew he was in the wrong for getting behind the wheel after a trip to the pub.

So when police officers stopped the learners licence driver for a breath test, he quickly climbed into the passenger seat to join a friend who was already sitting there.

But his plan didn't work.

Cameron, 21, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said police "saw people move" as they approached the white Mitsubishi Magna outside a Torquay pub on December 9 about 3am.

"They were both seated in the passenger side of the vehicle," Snr Const Edwards said.

"He said he consumed five mid-strength beers before attending the premises, and had last drink about 1am."

Cameron blew a reading of 0.86.

The pair was "obstructive" towards police when questioned initially, but changed their manner after CCTV footage was viewed.

The Urraween man was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.