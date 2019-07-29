Learning and lifting spirits

Maryborough QCWA celebrate 95 years: Past and current members with Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour at the 95th anniversary for QCWA.

THROUGH her knowledge learnt at the QCWA Maryborough branch, Roz Tufrey now teaches craft at its meets.

Roz moved to the region not long before joining the group some 30-plus years ago.

She said she was a member of the local SES and was invited to a CWA meeting.

"I could do some handy crafts but I learnt most of it through coming to CWA," she said.

"I didn't know some of the old fashioned crafts and now make my own cards, knit and bead.

"I have been lucky enough to learn the skills to teach the ladies."

The long-time member who has held all positions but president, is currently the Handcraft Chairman. The decision to sit down and teach was made easier after a bad accident nine years ago.

Roz didn't like to travel after the accident but was inspired to continue when those who attended her U3A handcraft classes made the effort to come to her home. "I really do prefer to sit down and teach people - I love it.

"I get lots out of teaching."

State Handcraft Chairman Roz Tufrey loves teaching her craft skills. Boni Holmes

Being part of the branch has also helped Roz through some dark times.

"I have felt useless but these ladies bring my spirits up. I have never met such a nice, helpful supportive group.

"The ladies here are really lovely."

She said members have been busy making a quilt which will be raffled to raise funds.

"We all get together putting our own individual squares together to create the quilt.

"We are trying to save up for a disabled toilet.

"We only had five or six members for many years but numbers have been slowly increasing.

"It has been a credit to those who have attended and helped keep our club alive."