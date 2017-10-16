Learning business tips from the top

TIME is running out to see national business commentator, Damian Morgan, share his wisdom when he visits the region.

Mr Morgan will be a guest speaker at the Fraser Coast Chronicle Business Leader's Seminar's next week and and seats are filling fast.

"I am a small business owner myself," he said.

"My great passion is helping small businesses beat corporate - we are generally better."

Mr Morgan has received a bachelor of Business, Masters of Business Administration, post graduate qualifications from the Australian Film, Television, and Radio School and is a Fellow of the esteemed Sir Vincent Fairfax Ethics in Leadership Program.

Over the past five years he has spoken to more than 2000 small businesses across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia.

In addition, Mr Morgan was a former creative writer and business journalist and is also a regular media commentator.

Despite having a positive attitude towards business success during economic slumps, Mr Morgan is not afraid to be blunt with advice.

"The truth is there are some boom-time businesses that will only work in a boom," he said.

During the seminar, he said he would not be "telling business owners what to do" rather, inspire ideas.

"Great businesses that are well planned and developed are sustainable (and) they can thrive in any conditions.

"So many small businesses are very good at what they do, but they don't make the profit they should make, because, in many cases, they don't promote themselves well," he said.

The free sessions will be held at 7am, 10am, 12pm and 6pm on Tuesday, October 17 at Carriers Arms Hotel and Wednesday, October 18 at Beach House Hotel.

To book contact Kane Carpenter on 4120 0412 or email kane.carpenter@ frasercoastchronicle.com.au.