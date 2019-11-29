LEASES APPROVED: Hervey Bay Museum set to expand

Visitors from Brisbane Emily Graham, 7, Lachlan Graham, 13 with volunteer Lynette Andersen and Renay Graham on Australia Day at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.

Visitors from Brisbane Emily Graham, 7, Lachlan Graham, 13 with volunteer Lynette Andersen and Renay Graham on Australia Day at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum. Jessica Lamb

A NEW 10-year lease across more land has been approved for the Hervey Bay Historical Society Museum Association in Stephenson and Zephyr streets in Pialba.

The association had three leases for separate blocks of land on which it operates the Hervey Bay Historical Village, but sought an additional area of land to expand its displays at yesterday's council meeting.

The three leases have been surrendered and one new lease covering four blocks will be signed by Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The lease was one of six leases approved at Wednesday's council meeting.

Sandy Strait Rural Fire Brigade at Poona, Fraser Coast Training Employment Support Service over the former Woocoo Shire Council administration centre at Mungar, Woocoo Historical Society, Maryborough and District Animal Refuge Society, Maryborough Clay Target Club, and Toogoom Fishing Club all had 10-year leases approved as well