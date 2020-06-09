Menu
Corrective Services has introduced a voice mail system as an extra form of communication between prisoners and the outside world while visits are suspended. PHOTO: Contributed.
Leave message for prisoners at the tone

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
9th Jun 2020 1:08 PM
FRIENDS and families of prisoners serving time in Maryborough Correctional Centre now have another way of communicating with their loved ones.

Queensland Corrective Services has launched a prison voicemail system that allows approved contacts to leave a voicemail message for prisoners at any time of the day or night.

Prisoners can then retrieve the messages and reply with a voicemail of their own.

Deputy Commission Custodial Operations Gary McCahon said the service was another way for families and friends to keep in contact with loved ones while personal visits are suspended.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we had to suspend visits to our correctional centres, which has been a cause of some anxiety for families and prisoners,” Deputy Commissioner McCahon said.

The voicemail system is the latest way Corrective Services is embracing technology to keep prisoners in touch with their approved contacts.

Emails and virtual visits conducted over a video link system are already in play.

You can access more information on the system at prisonvoicemail.com.au.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

