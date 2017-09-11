BURRUM HEADS FIRE UPDATE: Evacuation Centre opened

A major fire at Burrum Heads is expected to impact homes by 4.30pm, Monday.

UPDATE 5.50pm

AN EVACUATION Centre has been established in Hervey Bay for Burrum Heads residents threatened by the large bushfire which broke out this afternoon.

The centre is at Hervey Bay Baptist Church on 20 Nikenbah Dundowran Road, Nikenbah.

The bushfire warning for Burrum Heads has been downgraded as at 5.10pm however QFES urged residents to remain vigilant.

A QFES spokesperson said residents north of Orchid Drive were safe with the blaze headed in a southern direction.

Conditions could get worse.

UPDATE

RESIDENTS of Burrum Heads have been urged to evacuate after a rapidly moving fire broke out on Burrum Heads Road about 2pm.

About 325 acres have been affected by the blaze with 19 urban and rural fire crews on scene.

At 3.10pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) ordered those living in Burrum Heads to activate their bush fire survival plan or to leave immediately.

Burrum Heads residents who were not in the area at the time were urged not to return as conditions were too dangerous.

The fire is currently travelling in a southern and south-easterly direction from Burrum Heads Road toward Pialba Burrum Heads Road and Gillies Road.

With winds relatively strong, the fire was expected to impact homes in the vicinity of the intersection of Burrum Heads Road and Pialba Burrum Heads Road around 4.30pm.

Rural Fire Brigade inspector, Konrad Sawczyunski, said the main focus was to protect life and properties.

Cars parked near the intersection of Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd and Toogoom are where police have closed the road due to a fire at Burrum Heads. Matthew McInerney

"We're trying to keep (the fire) as contained as we possibly can," Insp Sawczyunski said.

Burrum Heads Road has been closed off by police from all directions as the fire crossed over the road.

The closures have left many residents stranded on their way home from work.

Corey Alexander, 22, was on his way home from work driving on Beach Road when he was stopped by police.

"I saw all this big black smoke and I was hoping I'd be able to drive through but we got stopped (by police)," Mr Alexander said.

"I live in Hervey Bay so I'm hoping the roads open soon because I'd love to get home and do my activities."

In order to "kill time", Mr Alexander and many other workers decided to visit Burrum Heads Hotel for a drink.

Owner, Steve Hohn, said he had about 30 tradesman flood into the hotel to escape sitting in traffic.

"We have a bunch of tradies come in because they can't get home and they don't know whether they'll be able to so they've come here for a drink," Mr Hohn said.

Michelle Bryan from Burrum Hair Lounge said she had staff and customers who were not able to attend appointments due to road closures.

"We can see so much big smoke and we have people just sitting in their cars in the car park because they have no where else to go," she said.

"The winds are picking up so that's a big worry."

It is possible water, power and mobile phone service could be lost.

Anyone in the area will be affected by smoke as it will reduce visibility and air quality.

Residents should call triple zero (000) if they believe they are under threat.

EARLIER

FIREFIGHTERS have urged Burrum Heads residents to leave.

A bushfire is threatening properties in Burrum Heads, and conditions are expected to worsen.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service statement said a fast and erratic fire was travelling in a southern and south-easterly direction from Burrum Heads Rd towards Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd and Gillies Rd, Burrum Heads.

The fire is expected to impact homes about 4.30pm, and could have a significant impact on the community.