ROLLING COVERAGE: Home lost, emergency declared in Laidley

UPDATE: 3.55PM LAIDLEY: Police have declared an emergency situation at Laidley this afternoon due to a developing bush fire threat.

The declaration of an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act was made just before 3pm.

The declared zone is bounded by Railway Street, Drayton Road, Rosewood-Laidley Road, Old Grandchester Road, Range Crescent, Patrick Street and Vaux Street.

Water bombing helicopters are continuing to assist ground crews in an attempt to control the bushfire at Laidley.

Winds have picked up and are fanning the flames - covering the own in a thick blanket of smoke.

31 fire crews are presently on scene battling the blaze.

Laidley residents comfort each other after a fire tore through town houses. Ebony Graveur

If you are in the area, leave immediately if it is safe to do so. If you are outside the area, do not try and enter.

Emergency services remain scene.

Police have declared an emergency situation at Laidley this afternoon due to a developing bush fire threat Contributed

UPDATE 3.34PM - GRANDCHESTER, LAIDLEY: A large, unpredictable fire is travelling in an easterly direction towards Grandchester. It is expected to impact Ryan Road, Range Crescent, Kessling Drive, Mountain Road, Clearidge Court, Buhse Court, Old Grandchester Road, Laidley imminently.

The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing.

The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path.

Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

An evacuation centre remains open at the Laidley Cultural Centre at 3 Laidley Plainland Road, Laidley North.



Smoke is visible from Laidley, which has a 'leave now' fire alert. Carol Mansfield

UPDATE: 2.58PM - LAIDLEY: A severe and fast-moving fire is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Douglas McInnes Drive, Railway Street, Ward Court, Wilson Court, Tyrrell Court, Storr Street, Leonard Street, Edward Street and Coates Street.

The fire is expected to have a life-threatening impact on the community.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters are unable to prevent the fire advancing. QFES advises is is too late to leave the area and driving would be extremely dangerous.

The fire poses a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

UPDATE 2.46PM: A dangerous fire is travelling in an easterly direction from the Glen Rock National Park towards Mulgowie Road, Townson.

It is expected to impact Mulgowie Road, Townson. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

EARLIER 2.30pm: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire approaching Thornton. Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now.

If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so. If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.



Currently as at 1.40pm, a dangerous fire is travelling in a northerly direction from the Glen Rock National Park towards Main Camp Creek Road, Thornton.

It is expected to impact Main Camp Creek Road. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.



Anyone in the area should evacuate in a northerly direction via Mulgowie Road.



An evacuation centre has been set-up at the Laidley Cultural Centre on the northern side of the Laidley township at 3 Laidley Plainland Road, Laidley North.



Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.



2PM UPDATE: As of 2pm, a bushfire is travelling from Taylor Road, Townson, in a north-easterly direction towards Mulgowie, Merryvale and Rosevale.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.



Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

EARLIER: Firefighters have told Thornton residents to leave immediately, as a bushfire threatens their homes.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire approaching Thornton.

Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now.

If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so. If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

As oft 11.50am Tuesday, October 8, a dangerous fire is travelling in a northerly direction from the Glen Rock National Park towards Main Camp Creek Road, Thornton.

It is expected to impact Main Camp Creek Road. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Anyone in the area should evacuate in a northerly direction via Main Camp Creek Road.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

If you are leaving:

. Secure your pets for safe transport.

. Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

. Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

. Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

. Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

. Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

. Identify a safe spot to shelter in, which would be a place with more than one exit, preferably inside a brick building, away from windows and doors. The safest spot is the place that will keep you furthest away from the intense heat from the fire. As the fire approaches and passes, the safest spot will change, so be ready to move.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

. Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

. Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

. Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

. For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

. For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided by 1.50pm or if the situation changes.