Leave the car at home for Relish festival

CHEERS: Passengers aboard the Hervey Bay Boat Club's Amaroo enjoy a glass of sparkling wine during Bubbles on the Boat at last year's Relish Food and Wine Festival. CONTRIBUTED

HERVEY Bay residents who plan to test some the region's finest wines at this year's Relish Food and Wine Festival in Maryborough can travel by boat or bus, instead of driving.

Organiser Robyn Peach said people wanting to attend the festival on June 2 could jump on a bus at Stockland Hervey Bay and hop off at the Maryborough Post Office on Bazaar St.

"One bus leaves the Bay at 10am and heads back from the festival at 3.30pm while a later bus pulls out of the Bay at 11.30am and takes off from Maryborough at 5.30pm," she said.

Or, for anyone who wants to start or end their day at Relish with a leisurely cruise along the Mary River, the Hervey Bay Boat Club is offering tickets on board the MV Amaroo.

The vessel departs the Hervey Bay Boat Club at 7am and arrives at the Mary River Marina after 10am.

The Amaroo will start its return journey at 3.15pm, leaving the Mary River Marina and dropping off its passengers at the boat club after 6.15pm.

Mrs Peach said in between those times, people could book tickets on the Amaroo for Bubbles on the Boat, which included sparkling wine, cheese platters and a relaxing cruise on the river.

She said groups could also snag a good deal with a car pool package available, which included five adult general admission tickets plus VIP parking for the discounted price of $40.

"Highlights of this year's festival include camp oven cooking demonstrations by Ranger Nick, and a Gin Joint in the basement of the Bond Store, where visitors will be able to taste Kalkie Moon gin cocktails and catch a burlesque show," Mrs Peach said.

"Of course, the perennial favourite, the Long Lunch is back again this year featuring a sumptuous four-course meal created by talented local chefs from Dan & Steph's, The Vinyard, Coast and Ebb & Flow."

There will be entertainment by big band Soul City, live cooking demonstrations and plenty of stalls showcasing regional wines and fine local produce.

To find out more or to make a booking, visit the website at relishfraser coast.com.au.