Leave the fun police at home: Opinion

THERE were naked flames flickering in the wind, unrestrained kids on the backs of moving vehicles and big noisy petrol generators polluting the air.

All up, it was a marvellous night.

Old-fashioned fun returned to the Hervey Bay Esplanade on the weekend as the illumination parade marked a welcome win for common sense.

In an age where the packing of a child's lunch box comes with more rules than the terms and conditions on a plane ticket, it was an absolute joy to see so many people celebrating without the red-tape restrictions.

While the ban on helium balloons was possibly unnecessary, it can be overlooked in favour of the sensible concessions made.

It can only be hoped the response from the crowds was enough to convince organisers to never again ditch the floats for an "environmentally friendly” option. While we all want our community to be safe, these events should still be able to take place without interference from the fun police. More of it please!