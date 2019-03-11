Aussies split on Michael Jackson’s guilt after doco

Michael Jackson waves as he arrives at the Santa Barbara County courthouse to address his 2003 child molestation case. Picture: AFP

It seems Australians are divided on whether or not they believe the claims of two men who say they were sexually abused by Michael Jackson when they were children.

James Safechuck and Australian Wade Robson detailed the abuse they claim to have endured over a period of years at the hands of the Thriller singer in the new documentary Leaving Neverland.

Wade Robson and Michael Jackson. Picture: Supplied

Michael Jackson and James Safechuck. Picture: Supplied

While both men seem to tell consistent and similar accounts of the abuse they say they suffered, Australians were split into two camps - those that believe Safechuck and Robson, and those who believe that Jackson never touched children.

Many Jackson fans took to Twitter to denounce Robson and Safechuck as liars and those viewers that believe them as being "ill-informed".

Wade Robson, from left, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck pose for a portrait to promote the film Leaving Neverland. Picture: AP

However, it appeared on social media that just as many people believed Safechuck and Robson and were now conflicted over whether or not they could continue to listen to Michael Jackson's music.

Singer Michael Jackson in his 2003 mugshot. Picture: Getty

Many radio stations around the world have scrapped Jackson's collection from playlists in response to the Leaving Neverland documentary.