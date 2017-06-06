Leaving the competition in their wake

FOUR Hervey Bay swimmers made a splash last week at the Great Barrier Reef Masters Games held at the Tobruk Pool in Cairns.

Paula Hewett, Jennifer Oliver, Linda Hodkinson and Paula Taylor were lucky not to be charged excess baggage for all the medals they brought home after winning a total of 23 between them, not including those won in relay events.

"Since there were only four girls from Hervey Bay we needed to find some men to enter the mixed relay events,” Linda Hodkinson said.

"Paula Taylor and I picked up a couple of fast young guns while Paula Hewett and Jenny Oliver had to make do with a couple of older experienced swimmers.”

The two relay teams finished well to win one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the freestyle and medley events with both teams breaking the standing games record.

While many records were broken, including Linda Hodkinson's amazing feat of setting or breaking six games records, Jennifer Oliver was proud to report her 50m butterfly record set in 2013 remained unbroken.

"I guess that proves you have to be mad to swim butterfly,” Jennifer said.

The Great Barrier Reef Masters Games are a celebration of masters sport including both fierce and friendly competition.

The event attracted more than 1500 athletes from the Far North, across Australia and further afield spanning a huge range of events.