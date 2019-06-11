LeBron, Curry say no to Australia

Up to 11 NBA All-Stars could line up for the United States when they take on Australia in Melbourne in August, but LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry won't make the trip and will skip the World Cup.

Reigning NBA MVP James Harden headlines the US 20-man squad for their August 5-9 training camp in Las Vegas, with only 12 of those players to survive the cut for the World Cup in China.

Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, Kemba Walker and Bradley Beal are also part of the squad.

Donovan Mitchell, the arch-nemesis of Australian star Ben Simmons, has also been named.

USA Basketball will also name a Select Team for the training camp. Zion Williamson, who is expected to be snared with pick No. 1 at the upcoming NBA draft, is set to be part of that unit, giving him the chance to also push to make the final 12-man World Cup squad.

But a host of stars are missing, with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook joining Curry, James, and Durant as no-shows for the Australian matches and the World Cup.

The US will take on Spain at the Honda Centre in Anaheim on August 16 before their final 12-man squad for the World Cup is named the next day.

They will then fly to Australia for games against the Boomers at Marvel Stadium on August 22 and 24, before taking on Canada on August 26 at Qudos Bank Arena.

Australia will be stacked with NBA players, headlined by Simmons. Andrew Bogut, Patty Mills, Aron Baynes, Joe Ingles, Jonah Bolden and Matthew Dellavedova are all expected to be available.

The Boomers have never won an Olympic or World Cup medal, but the World Cup in China - starting on August 31 - looms as their best chance.

US TRAINING SQUAD

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Anthony Davis (New Orleans), Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kyle Lowry (TorontoRaptors), CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), PJ Tucker (Houston Rockets), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers), Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets)