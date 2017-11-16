Lecturers use robots, superheroes to engage students

CREATIVE MINDS: USC Lecturer in Education Dr David Martin and Lecturer in Science Dr Greg Watson.

IT'S not everyday superheroes and robots help students to learn but two Fraser Coast lectures have made it possible.

USC Lecturer in Science Dr Greg Watson and Lecturer in Education Dr David Martin have been recognised for their outstanding teaching efforts by the University with Advance Quality Teaching Awards.

The awards are presented to staff who have contributed to quality teaching, the student experience or blended learning.

Dr Watson took a creative approach to introducing chemistry concepts to undergraduates by using tables of iPad apps and superheroes to introduce the periodic table of elements.

"My techniques included getting students on to the lecture stage and constructing atoms using the students themselves to represent the fundamental particles," he said.

"I want to reinvent the way students explore aspects of science which increases their understanding by keeping them motivated and interested."

As for Dr Martin, he decided to use robotics and computer coding as part of his approach to enhance student learning outcomes.

"I designed, created and embedded an innovative makerspace experience that teaches pre-service teachers to integrate technologies such as coding, design, circuitry, electronics and robotics into the school curriculum," he said.

"This enables them to effectively engage school-aged children in problem-solving and innovation, thereby meeting Australia's future workforce demands."

Nine USC staff and three specialist teams received awards for their dedication to learning and teaching and engagement.