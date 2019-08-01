Lee celebrates century raising a toast to his good health

CENTENARY CLEBRATIONS: Lee Verhoeff celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday with family members, daughter Sonja Goldsbury, grandson-in-law Murray Allen and granddaughter Sabina Allen.

WHEN Lee Verhoeff celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday, there was still a shine in the eyes and strength in his voice when he blew out the candles on his birthday cake.

Surrounded by family and friends, Mr Verhoeff despite suffering recent medical ailments, was still able to raise a glass of beer and toast to his good health.

Mr Verhoeff has lived a fortunate life and despite the hardship of living through the depression and World War II.

He was born on July 31, 1919 in Rotterdam, Holland and grew up there.

During the tumultuous year of 1939 he married the love of his life Trudy (nee Dungelmann) and later that year their daughter Sonja was born.

They were married for 73 years until Trudy passed away in 2012.

With his daughter, Sonja Goldsbury and grand-daughter Sabina Allen, Mr Verhoeff was able to reflect about how he escaped the clutches of Nazi Germany during World War II.

Mr Verhoeff was in a forced labour camp and working on a German steam engine train when he sabotaged it made his great escape and hid out in Paris, France.

After the war he emigrated to Melbourne, Australia in 1949 and was soon followed by his wife and daughter in 1950.

He moved to Sydney to join them and worked in a variety of jobs as salesman.

They moved to Queensland to live, then overseas to Holland, then back to Queensland settling in Hervey Bay 1993.

He has four grand-children, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchild-ren.

Mr Verhoeff had genuine affection when asked about the children and said he had one daughter who was beautiful.