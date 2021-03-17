Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australian country music star Lee Kernaghan.
Australian country music star Lee Kernaghan.
News

Lee Kernaghan to headline Bay music festival

Carlie Walker
17th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Country music star Lee Kernaghan will headline the Bush to Bay music festival set to be held later this year – and tickets are already selling fast.

The event, hosted by the Bay Central Tavern, had to be cancelled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But it’s set to return with a bang on July 3, with Kernaghan to perform his greatest hits, including The Outback Club, Boys from the Bush and Australian Boy.

There‘ll also be scootin’ and groovin’ action supplied by folk-rock two-piece Busby Marou sharing their electrifying stage presence and intertwining vocal interplay onstage.

Also performing will be two-time Golden Guitar winner Andrew Swift, whose recent debut album Call Out For The Cavalry landed at number one on the ARIA Australian Country charts.

Newcastle‘s Hurricane Fall will supply an eclectic mix of country, rock, blues and pop, Darlinghurst will unleash their own brand of contemporary country music, while Then Jolene will entertain as an eight-piece melodic, raucous folk, hard country, string band.

Tickets to the event are selling quickly.

To book, click here.

Originally published as Lee Kernaghan to headline Bay music festival

fcevent lee kernaghan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Miracle recovery continues after near-fatal injury

        Premium Content UPDATE: Miracle recovery continues after near-fatal injury

        News After a freak accident left her close to death, a Hervey Bay girl is making a miraculous recovery.

        Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours

        Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours

        Health Coronavirus Qld: Health Minister Yvette D’ath provides update

        Three-car crash on M’boro bridge causes delays

        Premium Content Three-car crash on M’boro bridge causes delays

        News Police are at the scene of a three car crash on Granville Bridge

        ‘Boob grabbed’: Qld MPs reveal horror sex assaults

        Premium Content ‘Boob grabbed’: Qld MPs reveal horror sex assaults

        Politics Queensland MPs reveal shocking personal stories of sexual harassment