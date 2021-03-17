Country music star Lee Kernaghan will headline the Bush to Bay music festival set to be held later this year – and tickets are already selling fast.

The event, hosted by the Bay Central Tavern, had to be cancelled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But it’s set to return with a bang on July 3, with Kernaghan to perform his greatest hits, including The Outback Club, Boys from the Bush and Australian Boy.

There‘ll also be scootin’ and groovin’ action supplied by folk-rock two-piece Busby Marou sharing their electrifying stage presence and intertwining vocal interplay onstage.

Also performing will be two-time Golden Guitar winner Andrew Swift, whose recent debut album Call Out For The Cavalry landed at number one on the ARIA Australian Country charts.

Newcastle‘s Hurricane Fall will supply an eclectic mix of country, rock, blues and pop, Darlinghurst will unleash their own brand of contemporary country music, while Then Jolene will entertain as an eight-piece melodic, raucous folk, hard country, string band.

Tickets to the event are selling quickly.

Originally published as Lee Kernaghan to headline Bay music festival