Left’s bleeding hearts put us all in danger

Queensland has a youth crime problem and the laws in place to bring it under control are ineffective, aided and abetted by a lame duck judiciary.

The alleged murders of Kate Leadbetter and Matt Field by a 17-year old male in a stolen car has placed a laser-like focus on the inadequacy of the state's youth justice laws.

But the raw crime statistics on teenage delinquency and car theft among juveniles demonstrates a much wider malaise.

Numbers crunched for this column, taken from official Queensland police statistics, reveals a 61 per cent increase in the crime of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Flowers left for Kate Leadbetter and Matty Field, who were killed when they were hit by a stolen car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old on bail. Picture: Richard Walker

Queensland has recorded 15,000 incidents of illegal vehicle use for a second consecutive year. The illegal use of a motor vehicle pertains to theft, commandeering a vehicle, driving unregistered, unlicensed or driving without insurance.

The date is available under reported crime trend date on the QPS website. It shows that crimes related to unlawful vehicle use - stolen cars mostly - and the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle are at record highs.

Southeast Queensland makes up 70 per cent of the juvenile car theft data, a remarkable figure considering that Townsville and Cairns has been in the grip of a stolen car rampage.

In the Brisbane south region, there were 2274 crimes categorised as unlawful use of a motor vehicle, the highest since 2006.

Three police officers were injured in a crash in Townsville involving a stolen car allegedly driven by a teenager. Picture: Alix Sweeney

In the city's north, the numbers are similar with a 67 per cent jump from 1300 incidents in 2015 to 2177 in 2020.

Regional areas of Capricornia, Darling Downs, Mackay, Mount Isa, South-West Queensland and Wide Bay set new records for illegal vehicle use in 2019 and 2020.

Of the 16 regions across Queensland, 12 recorded the highest levels of dangerous use of motor vehicles in the data's history.

The message is clear. The judiciary either don't have the legislative power to keep these monsters off our roads, or they are unwilling to do so because lawyers are convincing them these kids need a second chance. Either way, the public has had enough. Or have they?

Crime, youth recidivism in particular, was touted as a game-changing election issue at the October 31 poll last year.

We kept hearing horror stories of juvenile crime out of control in places such as Townsville and Cairns.

Yet Labor won every seat in Townsville and Cairns. If people are sick and tired of imbeciles endangering them on the roads, they have the power to change that at the ballot box.

Labor is locked into going soft on juvenile crime. The bleeding hearts in the Left of the party have a Pollyanna view of youth crime, engineering namby pamby policies that allow young offenders to roam free on our streets, despite racking up rap sheets as long as your arm.

The police are frustrated and incredulous. They even have to get permission to interview criminals under 18 after 7pm.

Labor's iron grip on power over the past three decades in Queensland means the judiciary is awash with social justice warriors.

Everybody deserves a second chance, they rule. The reality is that some people are just bad to the bone. They deserve nothing. People can't drive lethal weapons like cars when they are behind bars.

And where are the parents of these selfish, irresponsible teenagers? If we won't or can't lock up their kids, why shouldn't they do a spell as a guest of Her Majesty for unleashing monsters into the world.

The civil libertarians can go take a hike. When innocent people out for a walk with their dogs have their lives snuffed out by alleged criminal recklessness, we need to dispense with the conventional judicial model.

Originally published as Left's bleeding hearts put us all in danger