Andrew Page, 38, disappeared on a diving trip. Picture: Supplied
Leg bone on beach belonged to missing diver

by Ava Benny-Morrison
21st Dec 2019 5:13 PM
A leg bone and foot that washed up on a NSW North Coast beach has been identified as the remains of a spearfisherman who disappeared almost 800km away.

Andrew Page, known as Drew, vanished while free-diving with friends at Elliott Heads, near Bundaberg, in southeast Queensland on November 23. 

This week his family were told his remains had been discovered on North Beach at Mylestom, south of Coffs Harbour, on December 17.

Mr Page was reported missing by the boat skipper when he failed to resurface about 14 nautical miles off the Bundaberg coast.

A five-day air and sea search across 350 nautical miles for the 38-year-old failed to find any trace of him. 

When his leg bone, attached to a foot still encased in a wetsuit bootee, washed up on the isolated North Beach, standard procedure saw police trawling through missing persons records in NSW for a possible match. 

Police investigating after the leg bone and foot washed up on a beach south of Coffs Harbour last week.
There was speculation the remains were from an unknown shark attack victim.

It wasn't until investigators looked at a serial number on a surgical plate on the leg bone that police discovered it was from Mr Page.

