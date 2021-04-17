LEGACY: Remembering Prince Philip’s visit to Maryborough

As the world prepares for the funeral of Prince Philip, Fraser Coast Mayor and keen historian George Seymour said it was the end of an era for the Royal family and the world.

Prince Philip had a longstanding love affair with Australia, travelling to the country numerous times over the decades, including 16 solo visits.

Among those many visits was a trip to the Fraser Coast.

In 1973, Prince Philip arrived in Maryborough to present the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Commenting on Facebook, Carol Hall said she recalled the royal visiting Maryborough Central State School.

He handed out the Duke of Edinburgh Award to recipients at the oval at Maryborough State High School, Kay York remembered.

Judith Butler said she remembered thinking how handsome he was.

Cr Seymour was himself a participant in the in the Duke of Edinburgh Award, receiving a bronze award.

He said Prince Philip had been in the public eye and a part of everyone’s lives for decades.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip visited Adelaide in March, 1977. Picture: The Advertiser (supplied courtesy of Mark Hamilton).

Cr Seymour said the Duke of Edinburgh Award was one of Prince Philip’s major legacies, especially in how it helped young people grow and develop.

“There’s really nothing better for children to be involved in,” he said.

“It involves service and giving back to the community, as well as camping and orienteering.”

Mr Seymour said other members of the royal family had also visited the region, most recently Prince Philip’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

“That was a really major occasion for us,” Cr Seymour said.

The couple, who had just announced their pregnancy with son Archie at the time, visited Fraser Island in October 2018.

His father, Prince Charles, has also visited the island at the end of his official tour in 1994.

Cr Seymour met the couple during their visit.

Queen Elizabeth II in South Australia during her Jubilee royal visit of 1977. The Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave to the crowd at Adelaide Airport before departing SA, 23 Mar 1977.

Relations have been strained in the Royal family since Harry and Meghan did a tell-all interview about leaving England and the reasons behind their decision to exit Royal life.

But Cr Seymour said they had been lovely during their visit and perfect representatives for the Royal family at the time.

He said the death of Prince Philip had brought with it a stark reminder that the Queen was also getting older and a changing of the guard would soon be at hand, with Prince Charles next in line to the throne.

Other royals to visit the Fraser Coast include Edward, Prince of Wales, who travelled to Australia in July, 1920 on behalf of his father, King George V.

Travelling by Royal train, he visited Warwick, Toowoomba, Gatton, Ipswich, Maryborough and Gympie.

In 1959, Princess Alexandra came to Australia for a tour, which took her to Brisbane, Warwick, Oakey, Longreach, Mount Isa, Mackay, Bundaberg, Childers, Maryborough, Gympie, Nambour and Redcliffe.

Prince Philip’s funeral will be held on Saturday at 3pm local time – or midnight on Sunday AEST.

The ABC will cover proceedings from 11pm on Saturday.

Originally published as LEGACY: Remembering Prince Philip’s visit to Maryborough