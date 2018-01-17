Legal consequences of bullying: book sheds light

A BOOKLET will shed light on the legal consequences of a young persons online behaviour.

The free booklet, Cyber bullying, Sexting and Facebook: Know the law, know your rights, educated young people about their legal rights and responsibilities when using social media as well as how to stay safe online.

It comes after the suicide death of 14-year-old Amy "Dolly" Everett.

Legal Aid Queensland lawyer David Law said there were common misconceptions surrounding bullying and criminal activity.

"Young people often don't realise cyber bullying is a crime, or that they can be charged with an offence for possessing or forwarding naked or partially naked photos of someone aged 18 years or younger," he said.

"Educating young people about what the law says about cyber bullying and sexting, how to prevent your personal photos getting into the wrong hands, and where to get help if you need it will support young people to make informed choices to better protect their online safety."

Anyone can download the booklet or order it free from the Legal Aid Queensland website www.legalaid.qld.gov.au.