Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Legal, moral' referral: MP defends calls for CCC probe

Blake Antrobus
by
21st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has defended referring Ted Sorensen to the state's corruption watchdog over decade-old land deals, saying he had a "legal and moral obligation" to do so.

This is despite the claims previously being raised on numerous occasions in the last decade, with Hervey Bay MP Mr Sorensen responding in Queensland Parliament eight years ago.

The row between the two MPs, who have clashed in the chamber more than once, reached fever pitch on June 12 after Mr Saunders called on the Crime and Corruption Commission to look into the land deal involving "a sitting member in this House".

Mr Saunders did not use parliamentary privilege to name Mr Sorensen or the local business involved in the deal.

Speaking to the Chronicle yesterday, Mr Saunders said he chose not to name Mr Sorensen because he was "not low like the LNP".

"That's not me, I don't use coward's castle for that," he said.

"I don't believe in that sort of behaviour, but in saying that if other people want to do it, that's up to them.

"I'll let the CCC do their job, all I was doing was what I have to do legally and morally."

The Courier-Mail on Wednesday revealed Mr Sorensen was the MP at the centre of Mr Saunders' claims.

The concerns date back to 2006 while Mr Sorensen was the mayor of Hervey Bay City Council, before amalgamation into Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Queensland Land Registry documents revealed Mr Sorensen and his half brother, Norman Leslie Gillespie, entered into contracts with Wide Bay Water Corporation on November 4, 2006, to sell two lots of land for a total of $1 million.

Minutes from the council meeting in December 2006 say it had been notified by Mr Sorensen's solicitor of the mayor's interest in the land due to his position at the council and chairmanship of the local water business working group.

Mr Sorensen responded to queries about the deal in Parliament in 2011, at the time saying it was "part of an estate which was sold up".

When asked about the matter being raised on numerous occasions before, Mr Saunders repeated his claim he had a "legal and moral obligation" to report it.

Mr Sorensen was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of going to print.

bruce saunders crime and corruption commission fcpolitics fraser coast hervey bay maryborough ted sorensen
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Suicide prevention mission in Fraser Coast remote towns

    premium_icon Suicide prevention mission in Fraser Coast remote towns

    News Fraser Coast Suicide Prevention Network members are on a mission to support the Fraser Coast's most remote towns

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:04 AM
    'Shut the mutt up': Pet poisoned after death threat

    premium_icon 'Shut the mutt up': Pet poisoned after death threat

    News "Shut the f**king mutt up or I will kill it.”

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    $40M of mental health help for Fraser Coast hospitals

    premium_icon $40M of mental health help for Fraser Coast hospitals

    News 22-bed inpatient unit for Bay and M'boro facility refurbishment

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Magical tale of Mary Poppins comes alive at Story Bank

    premium_icon Magical tale of Mary Poppins comes alive at Story Bank

    News The Story Bank was opened to the public on Thursday