Legend erupts at disrespectful AFL ‘tool’

AFL legend Jason Dunstall has applied the blowtorch to one of Richmond’s biggest stars with a blow up for the ages on live TV.

Jason Dunstall has once again torn shreds off an AFL player over their decision-making in front of goal.

For years the former Hawthorn superstar, who sits third on the all-time goal kicking list with 1254 snags to his name, has taken aim at players for their daft choices in front of the big sticks.

The goalkicking giant, more commonly known as "The Chief", takes particular issue with players who opt to dribble the ball through goal with Port Adelaide's Mitch Georgiades copping a volatile spray last week.

This week. however. it wasn't a dribble kick that set Dunstall off, it was instead a star forward who kicked around his body instead of unfurling a routine drop punt/

Richmond's Jack Riewoldt took a mark no more than 15m out from goal on next to no angle but for some reason he decided to go for a left-foot snap - even though he's right-footed. The result was a behind as the ball sailed to the left of the goal.

Riewoldt sheepishly laughed off the failed attempt but cameras caught coach Damien Hardwick looking not pleased at all with his gun forward.

Dunstall did not hold back when talking about the shot, which took place during Richmond's win over West Coast on Thursday.

Dimma wasn't happy with Jack.

"I'm not one of those that says 'in the good old days' and I understand that the game has developed and evolved," Dunstall said on Fox Footy's post-game coverage after Geelong defeated the Western Bulldogs last night.

"But if that's an improvement in our game, right now I would be embarrassed to carry the Riewoldt name."

Little side note here, Jack's cousin and St Kilda icon Nick Riewoldt was standing alongside Dunstall during the TV segment, copping some stray bullets as he began to dig in.

"I mean to sit there from virtually directly in front, just a hint to the right and be such a smart a**e that you think you can go onto your opposite foot and kick around the corner is not just making a git of yourself but it's disrespectful to the opposition, it's disrespectful to the game and it's disrespectful to anyone that carries that Riewoldt name," Dunstall said.

"If I'm you (pointing to Nick) I'm incredibly embarrassed right now because I love Jack as a player and he's a lovely bloke and he works for us (at Fox Sports).

"BUT THAT WAS C**P, JACK!

"You can kick a drop punt, for goodness sakes man, what possessed you to be a tool and kick around the corner on your opposite foot, seriously?

"You've got a cousin that couldn't kick one on his natural foot, why do you think you can kick one on your opposite foot?

"Oh Jack, what are you doing to me son?"

Don’t get The Chief angry.

The set shot miss from Riewoldt came with the game already wrapped up as the Tigers secured a 14.4 (88) to 9.7 (61) victory, but he likely won't make the same mistake again when he takes a mark from a similar angle in the future.

If he does, give Dunstall plenty of room for his next explosion.

Originally published as Legend erupts at disrespectful AFL 'tool'