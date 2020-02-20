Legends ready to roar into Seafront

AFL: Fans rejoice because the Brisbane Lions are coming to Hervey Bay through a Community Camp.

Fans will have a chance to meet the team at a free event held at Seafront Oval at 4pm on February 24 as part of the NAB’s Auskick program.

The visit is part of the teams regional camp tour where the team travels around Queensland meeting fans outside of Brisbane.

AFL Queensland development co-ordinator for the Fraser Coast, Kieron Hyndman said the tour had received really good feed back from fans and it was good for the team to meet regional fans.

Mr Hyndman said the Seafront Oval event will be “the best opportunity to interact with the players.”

He said “The Community Camp gives not only the fans an opportunity to meet the stars of our great game, but also lets them know that these are real people that genuinely appreciate their support.”

Mr Hyndman said the Auskick party will be a “great opportunity to get involved with AFL” and “come down and have a chat to find out more”.