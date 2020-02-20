Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brisbane Lions in September 2019. Photo: File
Brisbane Lions in September 2019. Photo: File
News

Legends ready to roar into Seafront

Stuart Fast
20th Feb 2020 3:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL: Fans rejoice because the Brisbane Lions are coming to Hervey Bay through a Community Camp.

Fans will have a chance to meet the team at a free event held at Seafront Oval at 4pm on February 24 as part of the NAB’s Auskick program.

The visit is part of the teams regional camp tour where the team travels around Queensland meeting fans outside of Brisbane.

AFL Queensland development co-ordinator for the Fraser Coast, Kieron Hyndman said the tour had received really good feed back from fans and it was good for the team to meet regional fans.

Mr Hyndman said the Seafront Oval event will be “the best opportunity to interact with the players.”

He said “The Community Camp gives not only the fans an opportunity to meet the stars of our great game, but also lets them know that these are real people that genuinely appreciate their support.”

Mr Hyndman said the Auskick party will be a “great opportunity to get involved with AFL” and “come down and have a chat to find out more”.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay league player jailed for ‘terrifying’ robbery

        premium_icon Bay league player jailed for ‘terrifying’ robbery

        News The 20-year-old man also pleaded guilty to punching a man while out on bail

        Plans for new M'boro park treading water

        premium_icon Plans for new M'boro park treading water

        News Maryborough water park delayed as council readvertise tenders.

        Body found in river believed to be missing M'boro man, 76

        premium_icon Body found in river believed to be missing M'boro man, 76

        News Police crews have responded to reports of a body in the Mary River.

        Council updates disaster policy

        premium_icon Council updates disaster policy

        News The Fraser Coast Regional Council has updated their disaster management levy...