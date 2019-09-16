Legends take on locals in roar-some Bay match

IN WHAT is sure to be a David versus Goliath showdown, the Wide Bay's finest football talent will take on some of the nation's best players.

Brisbane Roar's A-league team is bound for the Fraser Coast, ready to take on a select team of Wide Bay players in a pre-season match.

Football Wide Bay's Technical Director Dale Paxton said all of the local footballers in the Wide Bay Select team were excited to compete with the Brisbane Roar on Saturday evening.

"We have an amazing array of local talent in the Wide Bay and this will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to mix it with some of the best footballers in Australia,” he said.

Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre, who visited Hervey Bay earlier this month to inspect the sports precinct grounds and facilities, said the pre-season trip will provide a great chance for more Queenslanders to see the State's only Hyundai A-League squad up close and personal.

"We recognise that we are not only a club for Brisbane, but for the whole of Queensland and we're delighted to be heading to the Fraser Coast,” he said.

"We would like to thank the Fraser Coast Regional Council for its support, and we can't wait to head to the region this week.”

The Roar will take on the Wide Bay team on Saturday 21 September at 5pm at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct.

To register for free tickets, visit roarfrasercoast.eventbrite.com.au.