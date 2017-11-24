Legends to face police on the field

LEGENDS: The Legends of League players distributed jerseys sponsored by OZSA to the group, who they will face at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay, today in the lead up to the big game.

LEGENDS: The Legends of League players distributed jerseys sponsored by OZSA to the group, who they will face at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay, today in the lead up to the big game. Alistair Brightman

LEAGUE legends shared wisdom learned throughout their playing careers with a group of police officers and several youths yesterday.

Today, they will face them in a game of touch football at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park.

Former rugby league stars Craig Wilson, Stu Kelly and Craig Teevan focused on challenges they faced during their playing careers.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins said it could help people of all backgrounds.

"The messages they had migrate across all organisations, including police, so it was an opportunity for them to tell my people, and people linked to the police service, what their story was, and how they've been able to work through difficulties and challenges they had in their career,” Supt Hawkins said.