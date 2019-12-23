Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Government issues a warning about Legionnaires' disease for people visiting the Ramayana Resort and Spa in Bali.
Government issues a warning about Legionnaires' disease for people visiting the Ramayana Resort and Spa in Bali.
Health

Legionnaires' disease warning for tourism hotspot

23rd Dec 2019 4:29 PM

Western Australians who have recently been to Bali or are planning a trip to the island are being warned of a potential risk of Legionnaires' disease at Ramayana Resort and Spa in central Kuta.

It comes after the fourth notified case in WA since February.

WA Health Department director of communicable disease control Paul Armstrong said the hotel was linked to earlier outbreaks in 2010 and 2011, which affected at least 13 Australians.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia, most often affecting older people who smoke or have lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease or a weakened immune system.

Early symptoms included a fever, chills, headaches and reduced appetite.

"Legionnaires' disease is treated with specific antibiotics, and while most people recover, some may develop severe pneumonia requiring hospitalisation," Dr Armstrong said.

bali disease health warning legionnaires' disease

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas falls of 200mm predicted for southeast

        premium_icon Christmas falls of 200mm predicted for southeast

        Weather Some weather forecasters are predicting that parts of southeast Queensland could get hammered by rainfall in excess of 200mm starting tomorrow and into Christmas...

        Power bills set to plummet if proposal succeeds

        premium_icon Power bills set to plummet if proposal succeeds

        News Electricy changes could benefit householders' bank accounts.

        Coast the first to test new ticketing technology

        premium_icon Coast the first to test new ticketing technology

        News Customers would see a smaller, sleeker ticketing machine

        New wind farm could form part of plan for greener Queensland

        premium_icon New wind farm could form part of plan for greener Queensland

        News The State Government was working towards achieving 50 per cent renewables by...