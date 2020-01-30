Menu
Join in all the fun of lego club at the Hervey Bay Library
Lego Club is back in the Bay

Kerrie Alexander
30th Jan 2020 12:30 PM
HERE’s what happening at the Bay Library this week:

Get connected with an all-time favourite hobby, Lego making.

Join in all the fun of the activity at the Hervey Bay Library each Tuesday afternoon, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

All Lego is supplied for free-range building. There’s no competition, no instructions.

Just drop in and be creative. No bookings required. Children 12 years and under must be supervised by a parent or guardian.

Meditation

Raja Yoga Meditation is presented by Annemarie De Seriere, a member of Brahma Kumaris, a global not for profit spiritual community offering free meditation programs.

This is a chair-based meditation with no need for special postures, mantras or clothing.

Help reclaim your inner power, take control of your life, live more happily, calmly and productively.

Sessions are held each first and third Friday of the month at the Hervey Bay Library beginning Friday, February 7, from 9.30am-10.30am.

Bookings are essential and can be made by phoning 4197 4220 or online at www.frasercoastlibraries.eventbrite.com.

